PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plainville woman has been charged with arson following an early morning fire Monday that displaced more than 20 residents.

Heather MacKinnon, 61, is facing multiple charges after officers’ investigation indicated the fire had been “intentionally set” and that she was the responsible party.

Plainville fire responded to Messenger Street at 5:15 Monday morning following report of a fire with residents possibly trapped. The response drew crews from six additional towns.

“Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment, but extensive smoke and heat damage spread throughout apartment building,” Plainville fire said in a statement. “After several residents were evaluated for smoke inhalation, no serious injuries were reported and one pet was rescued and treated by EMS.”

MacKinnon was located in North Attleboro and taken into custody. She is charged with arson of a dwelling, malicious destruction of property, and disorderly conduct. She is set to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)