Plaistow teacher on leave amid attempted sexual assault investigation

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A middle school teacher in New Hampshire is on leave following his arrest by Nashua police on attempted sexual assault charges, officials said.

Christopher Gempp, a technology teacher at Timberlane Regional Middle School in Plaistow, was arrested June 3 and arraigned on charges of attempted felonious sexual assault and certain uses of computer services prohibited, according to the school district’s superintendent.

Gempp was held on $5,000 cash bail and was immediately placed on leave, the superintendent said.

“Some news outlets are reporting Mr. Gempp has been under investigation since April. The district was not aware of, nor was involved in the investigation, and the district did not learn of the conduct or the charges against Mr. Gempp until his arrest on June 3rd,” officials said.

Gempp has been a teacher at the regional school since 2017. When he was hired the district was not aware of any incidents involving students, the superintendent said.

Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at (603) 594-3500.

