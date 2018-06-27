Plan to build Starbucks in Boston’s historic North End sparks controversy

BOSTON (WHDH) - A coffee controversy is brewing in Boston’s historic North End because neighborhood business owners are vehemently opposed to a plan to build a Starbucks on Hanover Street.

Damien DiPaola, owner of Carmelina’s, is leading the charge against the coffee shop because it’s “not representative of the neighborhood.”

A proposed redevelopment of a strip of retail space on the street would bring an array of new businesses, including Starbucks.

“I think I can speak for everyone, we are fine with the redevelopment,” he said. “We’re not fine with Starbucks, we’re not fine with Cafe Nero, we’re not fine with Applebee’s.”

Adrian DeStefano, whose family has owned Cafe Paradiso for 56 years, is worried the national chain would ruin the fabric of the community and feels it’s a “horrendous” idea.

“People coming from all over the United States want to see the North End,” she said. “They want to see what we have created and Starbucks does not belong as a gateway to the North End.”

Dan Cence, of Charter Realty and Development, says project designers have worked hard to integrate architecture that’s representative of the area.

City officials plan to meet with business owners and developers Thursday to find a way to move forward with the project.

