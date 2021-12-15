BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday announced steps her administration plans to take to transform the area around Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, including connecting residents experiencing homelessness and substance use with needed housing and services in the coming weeks.

Wu says the city’s emergency response goals are to help individuals experiencing homelessness, mental health issues, and substance use disorders transition from living in unsafe encampments to living indoors in a safe and supportive environment while receiving medical care, and to promote safety in the area surrounding Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Dozens of low-threshold supportive housing placements are currently available or slated to come online within weeks, including at the Envision Hotel, Shattuck Hospital Campus, and Roundhouse Hotel, according to Wu.

The Envision Hotel will serve as an intermediate step between homelessness and permanent housing. Shattuck Hospital will host two temporary housing programs and one treatment program. Roundhouse Hotel will serve as a temporary site administered by Boston Medical Center with 24/7 staff and case management, as well as stabilization services to support recovery and transition into permanent housing.

In addition to these sites, the city will aim to lower barriers to beds at existing city-owned shelters and explore additional low-threshold options across Boston.

Wu previously said that her administration would work to open at least 200 low-threshold beds across the city.

“With these actions, our goal is to bring residents out of the cold and into supportive housing, to change the status quo in this area and citywide,” Wu said in a statement. “Our team is taking every possible action to alleviate the humanitarian crisis at Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard and keep this area clear of encampments moving forward. I thank the cross-departmental team of public health, housing, public safety, and public works professionals who have rallied to put this plan into action.”

Wu has set a deadline of Jan. 12, 2022, to connect unsheltered individuals with appropriate services. She noted that the city will also ensure the area remains clear of encampments following that date.

