Plane carrying 91,000 pounds of critical personal protective equipment from China lands in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A plane carrying 91,000 pounds of critical personal protective equipment from China arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire on Sunday as healthcare workers continue to fight the coronavirus.

Gov. Chris Sununu said the state had not been receiving the life-saving equipment it needed and the supply it did have was running dangerously low.

“What today is is truly a jumping off point, not just for the state, but for all the healthcare facilities, all the individuals, who are actually going to start benefiting from getting this PPE,” he said.

Segway founder Dean Kamen loaned the state $5 million to buy about 6.5 million masks, 50,000 face shields and 24,000 coveralls.

“Now, you’ve got the largest single amount of dedicated MD-11 stuff that’s ever come in,” he said. “I think the state is gonna benefit from this.”

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen called this a heroic effort from Kamen.

“For all of those people who are effected by COVID-19, this could be the difference between success and failure in dealing with this pandemic — between life and death,” she said.

Sununu says the equipment will be delivered to the areas in greatest need.

“It will hold out for a while, but we’re going to need more because we just know that this — as much as we’ve plateaued — we could see another spike in short order,” he warned. “We have to be prepared for the long haul.”

Earlier this month, the New England Patriots team plane flew to China to puck up roughly one million N95 masks.

