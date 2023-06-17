BOSTON (WHDH) - A United Airlines plane clipped another plane Friday in an incident in an airline parking area within Logan International Airport, a Massport spokesperson said.

No one was injured, according to the spokesperson.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. when the spokesperson said a United plane traveling “at a low speed” made contact with a parked Delta Air Lines plane.

In a separate statement, United said the winglet of the United plane “clipped the tail of another aircraft.”

United said 128 customers and six crew members were on board. United said customers were able to deplane normally at a gate, adding that customers would be rebooked onto other flights.

The FAA said Friday’s incident happened while the United plane was “taxiing to a holding pad” at Logan. The FAA also said no passenger injuries were reported, adding that it will investigate.

An emergency presence was seen at Logan Airport Friday evening in at least one photo shared with 7NEWS.

7NEWS has reached out to Delta for comment.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)