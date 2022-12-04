FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Falmouth Friday, according to officials.

Authorities said a couple was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass. after flying there for a day trip. The single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy are short of a runway.

The pilot, an 83-year-old Falmouth man, was sent to Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He had been accompanied in the plane by the passenger, a 70-year-old woman, who was seriously injured. She was sent to Rhode Island Hospital and is still listed as being in critical condition.

Troopers said the FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)