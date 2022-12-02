FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A plane crashed near an airpark in Falmouth on Friday, leaving two people seriously injured.

Firefighters could be seen working near the Falmouth Airpark sometime before 4 p.m. at the scene of a heavily damaged aircraft.

In an update posted to their Facebook page, the Falmouth Police Department said the small plane had two occupants at the time of the crash, and that both had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officials ask that members of the public stay clear of the area as an investigation into the crash gets underway.

