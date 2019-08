CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a plane crash-landing into a pond in Rhode Island Saturday.

Local and state police responded to reports of a small plane in a Charlestown pond at 5 p.m. found the plane flipped upside-down in the water.

Neither of the two people on board were hurt.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)