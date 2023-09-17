A plane crashed at the American Heritage Museum Sunday morning, Stow officials said.

Stow fire crews responded to the crash at the museum on Barton Road. The museum is in Hudson, near the border of Stow.

The museum has exhibits covering all major American wars, as well as an aircraft collection. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

No other details were immediately available.

