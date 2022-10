BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A single-engine plane crashed at Beverly Regional Airport with two people on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Beverly Police said the two on board were not hurt.

The FAA said the plane was a Piper PA-28, and it crashed around 1:45 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

