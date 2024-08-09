VINHEDO, Brazil (AP) — A passenger plane with 61 people aboard crashed into a gated residential community in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, killing all aboard, the airline said.

The airline earlier had reported that 62 people were aboard the flight that crashed in Vinhedo, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo, but later updated the number to 61.

“The company regrets to inform that all 61 people on board flight 2283 died at the site,” VOEPASS said in a statement. “At this time, VOEPASS is prioritizing provision of unrestricted assistance to the victims’ families and effectively collaborating with authorities to determine the causes of the accident.”

VINHEDO, Brazil (AP) — A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.

The airline VOEPASS confirmed in a statement that a plane headed for Sao Paulo’s international airport Guarulhos crashed inside a gated community in the city of Vinhedo with 58 passengers and 4 crew members aboard. The statement didn’t say what caused the accident.

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence as he shared the news. He said that it appeared that all passengers and crew aboard had died, without elaborating as to how that information had been obtained.

Firefighters, military police and the civil defense authority dispatched teams to the crash site in Vinhedo. Authorities sealed off the entrance to the residential area where the plane went down, as journalists outside watched as official vehicles including ambulances drove in and waited for updates.

“I thought it was going to fall in our yard,” a resident and witness who gave her name only as Ana Lucia told reporters near the crash site. “It was scary, but thank God there were no victims among the locals. It seems that the 62 people inside the plane were the real victims, though.”

Video obtained by The Associated Press from a bystander and verified shows at least two bodies strewn about flaming pieces of wreckage.

Brazilian television network GloboNews showed aerial footage of an area with smoke coming out of an obliterated plane fuselage. Additional footage on GloboNews earlier showed the plane drifting downward vertically, spiraling as it fell.

The Brazilian air force’s center for the investigation and prevention of air accidents said in a statement it has a team en route to the crash site. In a separate statement, Brazil’s Federal Police said it already had begun its investigation, and is dispatching specialists in plane crashes and the identification of disaster victims to help.

VOEPASS staff at the Guarulhos airport told the AP that the company is notifying victims’ family members and supporting them at a private room in the airport, but didn’t specify how many victims.

The plane is an ATR 72-500 twin-engine turboprop, according to FlightRadar24, a flight tracking website, though VOEPASS didn’t immediately confirm that.

That plane’s manufacturer, French-Italian ATR, said in a statement that it had been informed that the accident involved that model of plane, and said company specialists are “fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer.”

The ATR 72 generally is used on shorter flights. The planes are built by a joint venture of Airbus in France and Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. Crashes involving various models of the ATR 72 have resulted in 470 deaths going back to the 1990s, according to a database of the Aviation Safety Network.

The Capela neighborhood where the plane crashed sits in a district far from the center of the prosperous city that’s home to 77,000 residents.

The plane departed from Cascavel, in the state of Parana.

