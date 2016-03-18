Plane forced to make emergency landing after being struck by lightning

A plane heading for New York’s LaGuardia Airport was forced to land at JFK instead of being struck by lightning.

American Airlines flight 4233, operated by Republic Airlines, left Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The Embraer E-170 plane was carrying 55 passengers and four crew members.

No injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating.

(Copyright 2016 NBC News Channel. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)