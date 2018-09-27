Plane goes off runway, crashes in South Carolina

(WHDH) — A plane veered off a runway at South Carolina’s Greenville Downtown Airport Thursday afternoon and crashed on a nearby road, officials said.
The small jet crashed through a fence on Airport Road around 1:30 p.m., according to police.
At least two people have died, according to local media reports.
Roads surrounding the airport have been blocked off.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
