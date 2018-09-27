Plane goes off runway, crashes in South Carolina

(WHDH) — A plane veered off a runway at South Carolina’s Greenville Downtown Airport Thursday afternoon and crashed on a nearby road, officials said.

The small jet crashed through a fence on Airport Road around 1:30 p.m., according to police.

At least two people have died, according to local media reports.

Roads surrounding the airport have been blocked off.

Roads surrounding the south side of the airport are currently blocked off, as an aircraft went off the runway and crashed onto Airport Road. The call came in around 1:30p.m. GPD is assisting GCFD and EMS. More details to follow. #gvlpd pic.twitter.com/822ZSHkxoA — Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) September 27, 2018

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

