Plane goes off runway, flips over at Hanson airport days after fatal crash

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A plane flipped over after overshooting the runaway while landing at an airport in Hanson Monday, just days after a fatal crash happened in the area last week, fire officials said.

Crews responding to Cranland Airport around 1 p.m. found a Cessna 182 Skylane plane plane resting in its roof, according to the Hanson Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and officials say the 20-year-old pilot was able to get out of the plane on his own. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The pilot’s name has not been made public.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The incident is the second crash near the airport in three days. One person was killed and one was critically injured in a crash on Friday.

Scott and Patrick Landis were flying a 7AC Champion aircraft to spread their late father’s ashes when it plummeted from the sky near 775 Monponsett St.

Scott died from his injuries. Patrick was transported to Tufts Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

