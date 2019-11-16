Plane honoring firefighters lost in 9/11 touches down in Worcester in memory of fallen lieutenant

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - JetBlue normally does not fly this particular aircraft into Worcester Regional Airport but, they made an exception Saturday after receiving a special request from a firefighter hoping to honor a fallen Worcester lieutenant.
The plane is wrapped in red to honor the firefighters who died while saving others on September 11, 2001.
Jowel Grzyb, a firefighter in Webster, reached out to the airline knowing that the plane’s arrival in the heartbroken city would offer a fitting tribute to Lt. Jason Menard who sacrificed his life to save others in a house fire in Worcester on Wednesday.
Grzyb said he hopes this small act will help the community heal as well.
“After a tragedy like that, you know, a couple days afterward, it’s just something as small as a plane like that coming in with the FDNY livery on it,” he said. “It just takes your mind off it for a little while.”
The plane spent about 40 minutes in Worcester before taking off for its next destination.
