SANTA ANA, CA (WHDH) — Smoke forced passengers to evacuate an airplane minutes before take-off.

The Southwest flight was at the gate in Santa Ana, California, when the ground crew suddenly saw a fire near the back of the plane.

Everyone left the plane on its emergency slides.

The fire was in the plane’s auxiliary power unit, officials said.

