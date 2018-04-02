NEW YORK (WHDH) — A Delta flight was forced to return to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after some takeoff trouble.

The Denver-bound flight was nearly 500 in the air when it hit birds, forcing the plane to make the emergency landing.

The pilot shut down the engine that was hit and safely landed the jet.

It was inspected by firefighters back at the gate.

