Plane makes emergency landing in a cornfield in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A plane made an emergency landing in a cornfield in Northampton on Sunday morning.

Police and fire crews responding to a reported plane off the runway at the Northampton Airport around 9:30 found a single-engine plane in a cornfield near the runway.

The investigation revealed the plane experienced engine trouble and was forced to make an emergency landing.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

