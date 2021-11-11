BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - A small airplane made an emergency landing in Brentwood, New Hampshire Thursday.

The single-engine Aeronca 058B landed safely at Winterwood Airport around 4 p.m. after broadcasting a MAYDAY message due to an engine failure, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the incident has been opened.

