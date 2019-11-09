Plane makes emergency landing on RI highway

EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - A small plane made an emergency landing on I-95 in Rhode Island Saturday night, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane lost power and had to land on the highway near Exeter, Rhode Island.

Two people were on board heading for New York, officials said, and neither they nor anyone on the ground was injured in the landing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)