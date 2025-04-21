NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A small airplane made a hard landing at Lawrence Municipal Airport in North Andover Monday.

SKY7-HD spotted the aircraft off the side of the airport’s runway. A number of emergency crews were on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

