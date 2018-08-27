Plane overshoots runway, flips over at Hanson airport days after fatal crash

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man was injured Monday when the plane he was piloting overshot a runway at a Hanson airport and flipped over, an incident that occurred just days after a deadly crash involving a plane that took off from the same facility, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at Cranland Airport around 1 p.m. found a Cessna 182 Skylane plan on its roof, according to a statement issued by Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch.

The pilot, Jacob Haselden, was able to get out of the plane on his own and was taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined the pilot overshot the runway while landing and flipped over when the aircraft hit a dirt road.

“We flew up. I had difficulties with the engine. I managed to get everyone out and came back in for a landing, but couldn’t make it,” Haselden said.

He was flying for Go SkyDive Boston.

“The flipping (of the plane) was me running out of runway,” Haselden said. “I was coming in too fast due to difficulties with my engine, the flaps, and various plane issues.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The incident is the second crash near the airport in three days. One person was killed and one was critically injured in a crash on Friday.

Scott and Patrick Landis were flying a 7AC Champion aircraft to spread their late father’s ashes when it plummeted from the sky near 775 Monponsett St.

Scott died from his injuries. Patrick was transported to Tufts Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

