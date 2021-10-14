BOSTON (WHDH) - A Republic Airways plane had to return to Logan International Airport after experiencing a bird strike on Wednesday.

The plane departed the airport in Boston around 6:30 p.m. before striking a bird shortly after takeoff, according to a Republic Airways spokesperson.

It returned back to Logan, where a maintenance team evaluated the aircraft.

Passengers switched planes and continued onto their destination of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, the spokesperson said.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)