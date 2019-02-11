Plane slides across runway, crashes into snowbank in NH

ALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A small plane crashed into a snowbank after landing on a runway of ice in Alton, New Hampshire on Sunday.

The woman who captured the crash on video said she was shaken up after the incident.

“I couldn’t believe it was happening. It was very, very close to me,” Anne Gallant said. “They spun around and hit a snow bank. It could have been so much worse.”

Three men were aboard the plane at the time of the crash. All are expected to be OK.

Witnesses think strong winds may have played a role in the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)