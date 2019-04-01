Plane that hit flock of geese forced to return to Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A plane that took off from Boston Logan International Airport was forced to land after it hit a flock of geese on Sunday morning.

American Airlines flight 2163 heading to LaGuardia Airport in New York just after 10 a.m. returned to Boston when they encountered a bird strike, a spokesperson for the airline said.

“Departure American 2163 we hit a flock of geese on take-off we need to come around and land on 22-Left,” the pilot radioed to air control. “I think we hit about four or five of them. Right now the engines are working. We got blood all over the windscreens.”

The plane landed about 10 minutes after the initial takeoff and was taxied to a nearby gate.

The passengers boarded a replacement aircraft, which took off just before noon.

American Airlines says the plane did not suffer any damage and it is back in service.

The flight was carrying 99 passengers and four crew members.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)