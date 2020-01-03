(WHDH) — A plane that took off from Massachusetts made an emergency landing in North Carolina, leaving it hanging upside down from a tree.

Ken and Becca Brown, along with their two dogs, were en route to Florida from Southbridge, Massachusetts when they noticed an issue with the plane’s engine.

“I knew that something was not good when he got the emergency procedures up on the screen,” Becca Brown recalled.

The couple thought quickly of where to land the plane, settling on a rural part of North Carolina.

“In this particular area, there’s a lot of open space so it was a good potential to land on a field,” Ken Brown said.

The small plane has parachutes to help it land safely in an emergency, but those parachutes got caught up in the trees.

Becca Brown explained that her body got pressed up against the passenger’s side door with one of her dogs’ paws on her shoulder as the plane dangled from the tree.

The owner of the property soon came to the couple’s aid.

“So we went back to the shop and grabbed a ladder and brought it down there and between the help of the two neighbors, helped them get out of the airplane safe,” the owner explained.

The Browns and their two dogs walked away from the plane with no injuries.

“For them to walk out without any scratches on them is a miracle,” the property owner said.

The FAA is investigating what caused the plane’s engine to fail.

The couple says they plan to continue their trip down to Florida.

