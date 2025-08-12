BOSTON (WHDH) - A small Cape Air aircraft was towed off the runway at Logan Airport on Monday after making contact with a vehicle, officials said.

The plane was not carrying any passengers when the vehicle hit it at a low speed, according to state officials.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox