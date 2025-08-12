BOSTON (WHDH) - A small Cape Air aircraft was towed off the runway at Logan Airport on Monday after making contact with a vehicle, officials said.

The plane was not carrying any passengers when the vehicle hit it at a low speed, according to state officials.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)