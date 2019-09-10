HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness says more than 5,500 New Hampshire teens logged in more than 29,000 workouts at its locations from June through September as part of a summer challenge.

Teens age 15 to 18 logged in workouts.

The New Hampshire-based company built on a pilot program last summer, in which more than 2,500 teens had logged nearly 12,000 gym visits at its Planet Fitness locations.

