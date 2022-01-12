WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A piece of wood crashed through a van in Wellesley Wednesday morning.

Roadside Rescue & Transport towing company said the driver crashed into a light pole on Route 16 before hitting a nearby fence.

It was then that the plank pierced through the front of the van.

The tow company says the driver suffered only minor injuries.

There has been no word on what may have caused the crash.

