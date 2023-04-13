NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of protesters gathered outside Newton North High School on Thursday ahead of a drag performance scheduled at the school on Friday.

One of several activities planned as part of the school’s annual “Transgender, Bisexual, Gay and Lesbian Awareness Day,” the show has been the subject of debate recently. Some parents have tried to put a stop to the performance. Others have said the show must go on.

“I just don’t think that the High School is the appropriate place to proselytize a lifestyle that is unnatural,” Paul Pasquarosa said, opposing the event.

City Councilor Holly Ryan, who is the first openly transgender woman elected to the Newton City Council, was among those supporting the show on Thursday.

“What this is is another cultural event that goes with the cultural event they have at both high schools for the Jewish community, for the people of color community, for the Muslim community,” Ryan said. “This is just another cultural event.”

During a meeting on Monday, the school district’s interim superintendent said the event was planned by students and vetted by advisors.

“Students selected this type of performance because drag is a performance art that is often a part of LGBTQ+ events,” Dr. Kathleen Smith said.

Newton North Senior Olivia Schpeiser later spoke with 7NEWS on Thursday.

“A lot of the students are very glad we have this safe space to talk about LGBTQ issues and show their pride of being in the community,” Schpeiser said.

Some parents have voiced their opinions about the performance to School Committee members.

Of those members, Cove Johnstone Davis said she received “many, many emails.”

She continued, saying she received, “quite honestly some threatening emails and texts as well, which I didn’t appreciate from the community.”

Despite the backlash, school officials have said the show will still happen.

“This particular performer has curated a performance that is appropriate for the teenage audience,” Smith said. “The performance includes a spoken message of kindness, of inclusivity and positivity.”

The Newton mayor’s office said it is working with the Newton Police Department to ensure the show on Friday is safe for everyone.

