Planning to share your senior photo on Facebook? You better think twice, BBB warns

(WHDH) — The Better Business Bureau is warning high school seniors to think twice about sharing portraits, their school name, and graduation year on social media because online scammers are on the prowl for information that they can exploit during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Scammers or hackers who surf through social media sites will see these #ClassOf2020 posts, and will now have the name of your high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions,” the BBB wrote on its website. “All it takes is an internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your real name, birthdate or even where you live.”

The BBB is urging all members of the 2020 graduating class to be aware of what they are sharing.

“Even if you think it’s just going to your friends, it could also be going somewhere else,” the BBB wrote.

Scammers and hackers are said to be also targeting other recent viral personal list posts including all the cars one has owned, favorite athletes, and top 10 favorite television shows.

“What most people forget is that some of these ‘favorite things’ are commonly used passwords or security questions,” the BBB explained. “If your social media privacy settings aren’t high, you could be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.”

The BBB shared the following tips on how to stay safe while on social media:

Resist the temptation to play along — While it’s fun to see other’s posts, if you are uncomfortable participating, it is best to not do it.

— While it’s fun to see other’s posts, if you are uncomfortable participating, it is best to not do it. Review your security settings — Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing.

For more information and tips, click here.

