BOSTON (WHDH) - Archaeological consultant teams are preparing for the King Memorial to be placed in the Boston Common.

The memorial, designed by Hank Willis Thomas with Mass. Design Group, is set to commemorate the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

“The memorial to Coretta Scott King and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr will continue Boston Common’s legacy as a place of reflection, as well as a place where Bostonians gather to call for justice, peace, and the continuing struggle toward racial equality,” the Boston Parks and Recreation Department said.

The 22-foot-high memorial will feature the arms of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King embracing one another.

Teams will be digging on the Common over the next two weeks as part of the planning process for the memorial.

⚠️ 🚧 ⚠️ ALERT: you may see archaeological consultant teams digging on Boston Common over the next two weeks. The work is part of the planning process for the King Memorial. Please contact parks [at] boston [dot] gov or call the Parkline 617-635-7275 with any questions. pic.twitter.com/nKzuA043GJ — Boston Parks and Recreation Department (@BostonParksDept) November 23, 2020

