(CNN) — Las Vegas won’t be the only city with a giant, glowing Sphere.

Abu Dhabi is set to become the next location to showcase multimedia entertainment in the unique spherical structure, the Sphere Entertainment Co. and Abu Dhabi tourism officials announced on Tuesday.

The planned venue aligns with the capital of the United Arab Emirates’ Tourism Strategy 2030 aimed at “further establishing Abu Dhabi as a vibrant hub for culture and innovation,” said H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, in a news release.

“By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like Sphere, we’re not only elevating our global profile but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings,” Al Mubarak said.

James L. Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, said the Abu Dhabi location will build on the company’s vision for a “global network of venues.”

The announcement didn’t include details about the new venue’s exact location, but it said it would echo the scale of the “20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas.”

That venue opened in September 2023 with a series of shows from international rock superstars U2.

At 366 feet (112 meters) tall and 516 feet (157 meters) wide, the Las Vegas structure is said to be the world’s largest spherical structure. Inside, it boasts what is billed as the world’s highest-resolution wraparound LED screen. And its exterior is fitted with 1.2 million hockey puck-sized LEDs that can be programmed to flash dynamic imagery on a massive scale – again, reportedly the world’s largest.

The cost of the Sphere in Vegas? $2.3 billion.

The partnership for the second installment, between Abu Dhabi tourism officials and Sphere Entertainment, is “subject to finalization of definitive agreements,” the news release said. It would involve a “franchise initiation fee” paid to Sphere Entertainment for the right to build the venue. Construction would be funded by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism.

A spokesperson for the project said details related to the timing and projected cost of the Abu Dhabi venue are not yet available.

