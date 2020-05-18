Plans for 2020-21 school year will be made public in ‘weeks to come’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Plans for the 2020-21 school year will be made public in the “weeks to come,” according to Massachusetts’ Reopening Advisory Board.

“We are developing plans for summer learning programs and the next school year and closely tracing the

progression of the virus as part of the reopening process,” the board wrote in a 28-page report that was released on Monday.

As previously announced, K-12 school buildings will remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year with remote teaching and learning in place.

Schools are encouraged to continue offering essential non-educational services, such as take-out and food delivery to students and families.

Schools were forced to close their doors earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The future of in-class learning still remains unclear.

