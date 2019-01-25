BOSTON (WHDH) - Plans for another casino in the Bay State have been put on hold.

The state’s Gaming Commission decided not to restart the bidding process for a southeastern Massachusetts casino license during their Thursday meeting.

The commission says it was planning to start the process this month but a new chairperson had just been appointed.

Gaming officials say they want chairperson Cathy Judd-Stein to be part of the decision of whether to re-open the bidding process.

Her first day on the job is Feb. 4.

