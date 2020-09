BOSTON (WHDH) - A developer is looking to create an observation deck at the top of Boston’s Prudential Tower by the year 2023.

The idea comes after the Top of the Hub restaurant closed in April.

The proposed plan will add over 12,000 square feet of space to the “Pru.”

The Boston Planning Agency is currently reviewing the project.

