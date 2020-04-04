Plans to use nursing facility for coronavirus patients in Wilmington placed on hold

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Plans to use a nursing facility in Wilmington as a designated COVID-19 recovery building have been placed on hold after residents of the facility tested positive for coronavirus.

AdviniaCare at Wilmington said 51 of the 98 residents who were slated to leave the facility contracted the virus and are asymptomatic, according to a statement on Friday.

Pointe Group Care, the operator of the facility, said the 142-bed facility was going to be designated as a COVID-19 response building in partnership with the Massachusetts Covid-19 Response Command Center and Partners HealthCare.

Staff at the facility are undergoing testing and those with coronavirus have been isolated from the general population.

“Considering how aggressive we have been, this points to how insidious this virus is; we are fighting an invisible enemy. We are ensuring that residents with the illness get the specialized care and support that they need,” Pointe Group Care’s COO said in a statement.

