People across the country are drooling over the return of Planters Cheez Balls.
The popular snack has been off the shelves for 12 years, but Kraft-Heinz said it’s bringing Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back for a limited time, starting July 1.
The company said they’ve been getting messages and petitions from Cheez Balls fans for over a decade.
The snacks still taste the same, according to Kraft-Heinz, and will be in the same canister.
