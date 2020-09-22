Plastic bag ban to be reinstated in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting on October 1, retail establishments across Boston will no longer be allowed to supply customers with free plastic bags, according to city officials.

All stores must supply compliantly reusable, recyclable or compostable checkout bags, charge at least five cents for their plastic alternative, and allow consumers to use their own reusable bags, according to a release issued by the Inspectional Services Department’s Weights & Measures Division.

In March 2020, Mayor Martin J. Walsh issued a temporary Executive Order allowing plastic bag use in Boston for certain businesses during the public health emergency. Under the order, Boston was granted temporary exemptions to Boston’s plastic bag ordinance which will officially come to an end on September 30.

Businesses needing to use their existing inventory of plastic bags may apply to the Inspectional Services Department for a temporary exemption.

If an establishment is found to be in violation of this ordinance ISD will issue a warning for the initial violation. If the same establishment is found to be in violation within the same calendar year a $50.00 fine will be issued. All additional violations within a calendar year will result in a $100.00 fine.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)