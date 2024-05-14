SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s office confirmed Monday that the woman who died at an Everett home and the Somerville woman taken to the hospital last week both had medical procedures — which sources say were liposuctions — done at a home in Somerville.

On Friday, Everett police responded to a home on Bucknam Street in Everett for a 35-year-old woman in “medical distress,” the DA’s office said in a statement. She was taken to an Everett hospital where she was pronounced dead. An investigation suggested she had a medical procedure done the day before at a home on Central Street in Somerville, the DA’s office said.

Investigators then learned that another woman had a medical procedure done at the same home, the DA’s office said. She was taken to a Boston hospital, and remained there as of Monday afternoon.

A neighbor of the Central Street home shared a photo of investigators going through a trash bag filled with bloody gauze and tubes on Friday.

Dr. Scot Brady Glasberg, president of the Plastic Surgery Foundation, shared his concerns about at-home cosmetic procedures.

“I think that alarm bells should go off when you hear that someone is asking you to come to their home and have a procedure done,” Glasberg said. “That is so far from the norm that it should really raise a red flag.”

Glasberg said people should go to board-certified doctors for these procedures.

“You want to go to an accredited facility because patient safety is not just dependent on the person that’s going to operate on you, it’s also dependent upon the facility in which you’re going to undergo that procedure,” he said.

“Individuals are drawn to a cheaper surgery and into an environment that may seem more convenient,” Glasberg said. “The sad and unfortunate reality is that we do hear these stories way more than we ever want to hear them.”

A ruling on the Everett woman’s cause of death is pending and an investigation into the details of the alleged liposuction is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Somerville police at 617-625-1600 or Massachusetts State Police detectives at 781-897-6600, the DA’s office said.

