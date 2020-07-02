Play ball! Pro sports can resume in Mass. under Phase 3 of reopening plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Professional sports teams in Massachusetts can resume play under Phase 3 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, and New England Revolution may resume play in their respective stadiums and arenas without fans in the stands, Baker said. They all must abide by league-wide rules with respect to safety standards that have been established to guard against coronavirus.

RELATED: Phase 3 will begin Monday, including reopening of gyms and casinos, Baker says

Red Sox players reported to Fenway Park for coronavirus testing on Wednesday to see if they can take part in summer camp ahead of a shortened 60-game regular season.

The first pitchers and catchers workout is scheduled for Friday.

Baseball will be played inside Fenway when the MLB season begins on July 23 or 24.

“We’re thrilled, excited, and honored to welcome the Boston Red Sox back to the field,” Baker said during a news conference at the historic park as he stood alongside Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Red Sox president Sam Kennedy.

RELATED: Walsh says no large cookouts, urges people to be smart on 4th of July to prevent ‘further death and suffering’

Walsh added, “We’re certainly not back to normal but welcoming the Red Sox back to Fenway Park and being able to watch a live sport again is a big win for Boston.”

When play ultimately gets underway at Fenway, Kennedy said safety protocols will include the use of masks and social distancing.

It’s not clear when fans will be allowed back in the stands. As of right now, Phase 4 would allow large venues to reopen to the public, but Baker said that will only commence when a vaccine or treatment is made available.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)