Play ball! WooSox set to play inaugural game at Polar Park in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A new era of Minor League Baseball begins Tuesday with the WooSox set to play their inaugural game in Polar Park.

The Red Sox announced back in 2018 that they were moving their Triple-A affiliate from Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Worcester.

After a slight delay that pushed back the start of the season a few weeks, the city’s new 10,000-seat stadium will finally host its first game.

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said that, “This is an exciting time for the city of Worcester. The people of Worcester are dying for this field to open up. There’s a lot of time and effort that went into this and this brings the city of Worcester to a new level.”

Worcester’s $90 million plan to bring baseball to the city includes more than just the ballpark. New apartments, a hotel, and retail and restaurants space are also opening up.

Residents of Worcester are looking forward to the resurgence that baseball will have on the city.

“I got goosebumps all over. It’s pretty exciting,” WooSox fan John Yates said. “This is great for Worcester. This is going to pick it up. This area here is just sprouting up all over the place. Food places, everything. It’s all good.”

The first pitch for the home opener is set for 3:05 p.m.

This kicks off a 12-game home stand for the WooSox.

