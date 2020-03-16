‘Play like there’s people there:’ Dropkick Murphys ready for livestream St. Patrick’s show

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dropkick Murphys are ready to play before their toughest crowd: No one.

While the band’s annual St. Patrick’s Day concerts were canceled because of the coronavirus, they decided the show must go on and will livestream a full concert Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. The show will be available for free on the band’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel.

Despite the lack of an audience, frontman Ken Casey said the band is trying to treat the gig like any other show.

“[I said] you need to turn the lights down low where the crowd would be so we can imagine that there’s people there,” Casey said. “We’re just trying to do our best to play like there’s people there.”

And the band is going the extra mile to ensure social distancing — they haven’t released the location where they’re streaming from in order to keep fans from showing up there.

