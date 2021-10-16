CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An eighth grader in Clinton had his own Friday Night Lights moment during a game with Lunenberg as the team came together to help his dream come true.

Cam Gomez, 13, is living with autism and has been begging to play football ever since seeing his older brothers on the field, his mother Tammy said. So she reached out to see if he could get a chance to take the field.

“The last year or so he said ‘can you e-mail the coach?’ and I did and they said they would make it happen,” Tammy said.

On Friday, wearing his brother’s old number, Cam got the chance to rush for a touchdown, with the team swarming around to congratulate him in the end zone.

“It’s a dream, right? What mom could ask for more than that?” Tammy said.

