FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Players and fans were generally excited Friday after the New England Patriots confirmed Jerod Mayo will be the team’s next head coach following the departure of longtime coach Bill Belichick.

A former Patriots linebacker who has been part of the team’s coaching staff since 2019, Mayo will be formally introduced as head coach on Wednesday of next week.

“Yessirrrr!!!” wrote Patriots captain Ja’Whaun Bentley in a post on X reacting to news of Mayo’s hiring.

“Congratulations coach,” wrote fellow captain Deatrich Wise Jr. in a separate post. “…Looking forward to create good memories.”

Former Patriot Dont’a Hightower similarly took to social media.

“Head coach Jerod Mayo!!!,” he wrote on Instagram. “Love the sound of that!!”

While players shared their reactions, Patriots fans similarly weighed in Friday.

“Excellent call,” said fan John Bunszel. “He deserves it. He paid his dues.”

“He was a good player,” Bunszel continued. “I think he will do a good job.”

Fellow fan Kathy Cerulo said Mayo has “been there for a while.”

“I think he will do good,” she said.

Drafted in 2008, Mayo remained in New England throughout his playing career, retiring after the 2015 season.

Prior to his retirement, Mayo won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014 and earned Pro Bowl nods in 2012 and 2010.

Mayo has since served as a linebacker coach under Belichick.

Mayo was considered by many as a frontrunner to replace Belichick even before Thursday’s announcement that Belichick and the Patriots had agreed to part ways. Now set in his ascension to the top coaching job in Foxboro, Mayo’s loyalty to the team played a factor in some fans’ outlook.

“He played here,” said Gary Collins. “Never went anywhere else and he’s going to be head coach.”

“Worked his way up,” Collins continued. “That’s what we call homegrown.”

Still, the praise for Mayo was not unanimous on Friday.

Mayo’s was not the only name floated to follow Belichick. Among others, the sudden firing of Mike Vrabel as coach of the Tennessee Titans left some fans hoping the former Patriot would, himself, return to the team.

“Not my first choice,” said fan Stephanie Dembkoski of Mayo. “…I wanted Mike Vrabel.”

“I think he probably would have been better,” Dembkoski said.

Dembkoski said Vrabel is “a little bit more passionate.”

“Mayo’s also been on the coaching staff for the last three years,” Dembkoski said. “I think, maybe, we should have got a clean slate with the coaching staff and started fresh because, obviously, something besides Belichick wasn’t working.”

Mayo will be the Patriots 15th head coach in team history.

His introductory press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. Wednesday.

