PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - High school hockey players, their coaches, and parents returned to Lynch Arena in Pawtucket Tuesday afternoon to retrieve the hockey equipment they left behind after Monday’s mass shooting.

Police say Robert Dorgan, 56, who also goes by the name Roberta Esposito, opened fire in the stands after a reported family dispute.

The victims include Rhonda Dorgan, the shooter’s ex-wife, and their son Aidan. They were both shot and killed, according to Rhonda’s sister.

Three others, including Rhonda’s parents and her boyfriend were also hospitalized in critical condition she said.

The shooter was an employee of General Dynamics Bath Ironworks in Maine and took his own life.

The shooter’s daughter told 7NEWS he had mental health issues and needed help.

Today, she went to post a message saying “My heart is broken and my son’s and I are alive because of God and there is o other explanation. Please hug your loved ones and tell them you love them. Every chance you get.”

Officials say that despite the terrifying ordeal, no one else in the arena, including any of the athletes, were hurt.

The police chief credits a good Samaritan for jumping into action to stop the gunman from shooting more victims.

Now while residents grapple with the unthinkable, and the second mass shooting in the state in two months, they’re saying this madness must stop.

