DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Animal Control said it received its first report of fox kits this season Wednesday, and the playful pups were captured running in and out of their den in a residential area.

The agency said the kits appear to be approximately five weeks old, and are often energetic and curious at that age as they begin to explore the world outside.

Animal Control said they are most active during dawn and dusk, but may wander around during daylight hours under close parent supervision. It said to not worry if you do not see a parent, as sometimes the kits will come of their den to play while a parent is sleeping or hunting.

If you find a fox den or kits in your yard or nearby, Animal Control said you should only observe the animals from a safe distance, keep pets leashed and supervised, and educate children to stay away from the area.

Animal Control said fox families will likely utilize a den for a few months until the kits are old enough to be independent, and during that time they should not pose any issues if left alone.

Dedham Animal Control asks anyone with questions or concerns to call them.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)