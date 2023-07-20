DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu celebrated the official opening of a newly renovated park in Dorchester Thursday.

The improved Ryan Playground at 960 Dorchester Avenue features a new play structure and a water feature to help families beat the heat in the summer. The park also has a new half-court basketball hoop.

Mariama White-Hammond, the chief of environment, energy and open space with the city, said at the ribbon-cutting that the new features can help combat urban heat islands in the city.

“The Parks Department has made a deeper investment in water features as a way of supporting communities where we know heat is a real challenge,” White-Hammond said. “Unfortunately, due to climate change, heat is going to be even more of a challenge for our city, so we are really committed to making our parks a place where people can gather, meet their neighbors and also get cool and beat the heat.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)