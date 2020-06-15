BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh declared that all playgrounds and splash pads in the city are allowed to reopen on Monday.
New signs will be placed at all locations with health and safety tips in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
People who visit the playgrounds and splash pads are encouraged to maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and limit the amount of time spent in those areas.
